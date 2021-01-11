NBA: Nikola Jokic paces Nuggets past Knicks

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets is surrounded by Nerlens Noel (3), Julius Randle (30) and Austin Rivers (8) of the New York Knicks in the first half at Madison Square Garden on January 10, 2021 in New York City. Elsa, /Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Nikola Jokic posted another double-double by finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds Sunday night for the visiting Denver Nuggets, who cruised to a 114-89 win over the New York Knicks.

Jokic, who also had a team-high five assists, has recorded at least a double-double in all 10 games this season. He has four triple-doubles to go with three points-assists double-doubles and three points-rebounds double-doubles.

Gary Harris had 14 points while Monte Morris and PJ Dozier scored 12 points apiece for the Nuggets, who won for the second time in a little more than 24 hours and have four victories in their past five games.

Denver opened a three-game road trip Saturday by beating the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-103.

Julius Randle (29 points, 10 rebounds) recorded his eighth consecutive double-double for the Knicks. Elfrid Payton (12 points) was the only other New York player to get into double figures.

Randle and Reggie Bullock combined to score all eight points in a run that gave the Knicks their biggest lead at 13-10 with 7:00 left in the first. Millsap then converted a traditional three-point play before Randle sank a 3-pointer to give New York its final lead at 16-14.

The Nuggets answered with a 14-2 run that ended with Denver taking a 28-18 lead on Jokic's three-point play.

The Nuggets opened an 19-point lead shortly before the midway point of the second quarter, when the Knicks missed their first eight shots from the field. A 3-pointer by Millsap gave Denver its first 20-point lead at 58-36 with 1:10 to go before halftime.

The Knicks never got closer than 14 points in the second half and trailed 82-64 after the third quarter.

New York mounted an 8-0 run in which Randle scored five points to pull within 87-72 early in the fourth, but the Nuggets scored the next 10 points and led by at least 21 the rest of the way.

Denver opened the lead to 30 on three occasions, the first time on the first NBA 3-pointer by Bol Bol.