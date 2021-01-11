Everything in place for national athletes training in bubble: PSC

MANILA, Philippines -- With Filipino athletes set to enter the Inspire Sports Academy for their training camp later this week, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) assured that everything is in place inside the "bubble."

PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez said that the agency as well as the various national sports associations (NSAs) are in close coordination with Inspire as they prepare to host the country's boxing, karate, and taekwondo national teams.

Athletes from the three NSAs will enter the facility in Calamba, Laguna starting on January 15 to finally begin their face-to-face training, after months of settling for virtual practice sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everything is in place, the protocols, health requirements and all that, it's in place na," Fernandez said during an appearance on the "PSC Hour" on Radyo Pilipinas over the weekend.

The PSC together with Inspire answered questions from the athletes and NSAs during an online briefing last week, with the agency's medical division also present.

The boxing team will arrive on January 15, followed by the taekwondo team on January 16, and the karate team on January 17. The PSC is already arranging the travel orders of the athletes.

One reason for Fernandez's optimism is that Inspire already has plenty of experience when it comes to hosting "bubbles."

The facility owned by National University previously hosted the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup last November 2020, as well as training camps of the TNT Tropang Giga and the Gilas Pilipinas men's national team ahead of their respective competitions.

"Inspire Sports Academy is not new to this. Nagkaroon na sila ng bubble doon, 'yung Chooks to Go ata na liga, nagka-experience na sila. This is really a very good venue for bubble training," said Fernandez.

The health and safety protocols are also set, with athletes required to undergo RT-PCR tests before and upon entry into the bubble. They must also follow the basic protocols of the Inter-Agency Task Force including the wearing of face masks and face shields, and observing proper social distancing.

The bubble training will be crucial for the athletes as they gear up for the various Olympic qualifying tournaments taking place in a few months' time, says Fernandez. Among the Olympic hopefuls who are expected to enter the bubble are karateka Jamie Lim and boxer Nesthy Petecio.

"We'll make do, we'll try to do the best we can with our athletes to really prepare them," said Fernandez, who expects the athletes to stay in the Inspire bubble for a couple of months at least.

"What's important is makabalik na sila… Kailangan nila ng sparring partners. So at least ngayon, hindi na sila nag-iisa sa mga bahay-bahay nila," he added.

After training in the bubble, the national teams are expected to hold camps abroad as well, according to Fernandez. The karate team is planning a camp in Portugal and Turkey, while the boxing team is set for competitions abroad before the Olympics.

