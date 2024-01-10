The Junior Golden Spikers. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday halted the University of the East's perfect run in the UAAP Season 86 boys' volleyball tournament at the Adamson Gym in Ermita, Manila.

The Junior Golden Spikers got it done in straight sets, 29-27, 25-23, 25-16. It was the first loss of the season for the Junior Warriors after winning their first eight assignments, while UST improved to 5-4.

"I have to give it to the boys. Mas maganda 'yung pag-handle nila ng pressure in this game, especially nung first two sets na puro side-out lang 'yun eh," said assistant coach Rommel Abella who stood in place of head coach Aying Esteban for this game.

"Sana 'tong game against UE 'yung maging turnaround from the first round to the second," he added.

UST is tied with Adamson at 5-4, after the Baby Falcons earlier defeated Ateneo, 25-10, 25-4, 25-14.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Far Eastern University-Diliman went back to its winning ways to go at solo third with a 6-3 slate after taking care of University of the Philippines Integrated School in three sets, 25-11, 25-13, 25-11.

National University Nazareth School took advantage of earlier results to draw level with UE at the top with an 8-1 slate, all thanks to its clinical 25-10, 25-6, 25-10 win over De La Salle Santiago Zobel School.

The Junior Spikers slipped to 3-6 with the defeat after back-to-back wins against the Fighting Maroons (1-8) and Blue Eagles (0-9).