Former TNT guard Mikey Williams in action against Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals, April 21, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images/File.

MANILA — Former TNT star guard Mikey Williams is now unlikely to suit up for Strong Group in Dubai.

This was what team head coach Charles Tiu told reporters earlier on Wednesday during their open practice in Makati City, explaining that he has yet to regain clearance from the Tropang Giga.

“I don't think Mikey will be part [of the team] anymore,” said the Benilde Blazers mentor.

“Unfortunately, I think he still has some talks with TNT. We've been waiting for his answer. He said he's still trying to get some clearance. So I think it's best that we decide to play it safe and make sure he doesn't get into any trouble,” Tiu added, saying that what he wants is for Williams to avoid any further complications.

“After all, his PBA career is more important. So we just decided to move on. It's a shame because he's actually one of the first guys I reached out to, my number one choice to be the point guard of this team, but it is what it is.”

“We'll find ways to win without him. But you know, he would have been a great addition for it.”

Team owner Jacob Lao, however, revealed a different reason as to why the TNT guard has not pushed through with his Strong Group stint.

“We really don't know what happened,” the former Ateneo Blue Eagle said on why Williams suddenly backed out. “Everything was in place, and we agreed to almost everything he wanted.”

“At first, he agreed to the price. Then he asked for a specific time frame for his arrival. However, he just didn't show up at our practice when everybody was expecting him to, including former NBA stars and starters.”

“Now, he is not even answering our calls. We have no choice but to look for other options,” added Lao, who said how this situation has given him an idea of why Williams has gotten into issues with his past teams.

“This is the first time we have had a player who doesn't honor his word. Now, I understand the management of the team he played for before,” the son of sports patron Frank Lao added.

It was reported by sports website Spin two days ago that Williams has "committed to play" for Strong Group in Dubai.

Drafted by the Tropang GIGA with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 PBA Rookie Draft, Williams has helped TNT win two PBA championships, earning Finals MVP honors both times.

But he has fallen out with the team's management, and Williams did not report to TNT for the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup. In November 2023, ESPN Philippines reported that TNT has sent Williams a "letter of termination" after contract negotiations between the two camps went nowhere.