ROS guard Andrei Caracut is latest PBA Player of the Week

Rain or Shine guard Andrei Caracut puts up a jump shot against the TNT Tropang GIGA in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup game on January 5, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Andrei Caracut has established himself as a crucial part of Yeng Guiao's rotation in the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

In his third season with the franchise that selected him in the second round of the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft, Caracut has emerged as Guiao's choice of point guard in endgame situations.

In Rain or Shine's 119-112 win over the TNT Tropang GIGA last Friday, Caracut scored eight of his 23 points in the final quarter, and was part of the unit that uncorked an 11-0 run that allowed them to finally take control of the game.

The victory clinched Rain or Shine's spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Caracut also had four assists and two rebounds as the Elasto Painters extended their winning streak to five games.

His numbers and his role in their huge win over TNT clinched Caracut the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week honor for the period of January 5-7.

The 28-year-old guard edged Meralco’s Chris Newsome in a tight voting among the men and women who cover the PBA beat for the weekly honor.

Newsome got a piece of the votes after likewise playing a pivotal role in the Bolts’ 85-80 upset of no. 1 team Magnolia in an out-of-town game in Iloilo City.