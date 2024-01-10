NLEX guard Robert Bolick Jr. in action against the Converge FiberXers in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup elimination round game, January 10, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The NLEX Road Warriors remain in the hunt for the final spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

This, after they held on for a 107-103 victory over the Converge FiberXers, Wednesday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

The slim win gave NLEX a 4-6 win-loss record, tied with the TNT Tropang GIGA for eighth and ninth places in the league standings. Both teams have one game left in their elimination round schedule.

New NLEX import Deandre Williams-Baldwin was triumphant in his debut, putting up 22 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists before fouling out with 55.1 seconds left in the game. He also put the Road Warriors ahead for good, 87-85, with a layup with under 10 minutes to go.

NLEX went on to lead by 10 points, 98-88, midway through the frame off an Enoch Valdez triple before the FiberXers made one last push. They got within three points with under a minute to go, 105-102, thanks to a three-point play by import Jamil Wilson wherein he also drew Williams-Baldwin's final foul.

But NLEX rookie Richie Rodger drilled a clutch midrange jumper in their next possession to make it a five-point game, 107-102, with just 39.5 seconds left.

Converge still had a chance after a split at the line by Justin Arana trimmed the lead to four points, but Wilson bricked a triple and JL delos Santos' final pass was intercepted by Sean Anthony.

Squandered in the loss was Wilson's 50-point, 14-rebound effort. Arana was the only other player in double-digits for Converge with 19 points and nine rebounds.

In contrast, NLEX spread the wealth. Valdez had 19 points while Robert Bolick Jr. had 15 points, 11 assists, and four rebounds. Three other players reached double-digits as well.

The loss was the third straight for the FiberXers, who at 1-9 are already eliminated from the playoff race.

The Scores:

NLEX 107 – Williams-Baldwin 22, Valdez 19, Bolick 15, Anthony 14, Rodger 14, Nermal 12, Miranda 6, Herndon 5, Salado 0, Fajardo 0, Semerad 0

CONVERGE 103 – Wilson 50, Arana 19, Fornilos 8, Melecio 5, Nieto 5, Stockton 4, Fleming 4, Wong 4, Winston 2, Maagdenberg 2, Ambohot 0, Delos Santos 0, Santos 0

QUARTERS: 25-22, 51-43, 80-81, 107-103