NBA: Lakers string back-to-back wins by edging Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena. Kiyoshi Mio, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Anthony Davis recorded 41 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 22 points and 12 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers won consecutive games for the first time in over a month with a 132-131 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Christian Wood scored 14 points and Cam Reddish added 13 as the Lakers won for just the fifth time in 15 games since winning the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament last month.

Taurean Prince, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell each scored 11 points for the Lakers, who shot 54.3 percent from the field.

Scottie Barnes scored 26 points and Pascal Siakam added 25 as the Raptors fell to 3-2 since RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley were added to the mix following a trade with the New York Knicks. Barrett scored 23 points and Quickley added 21 before he fouled out in the fourth quarter.

In his first start of the season, Thaddeus Young scored 10 points for Toronto, which is 2-2 to open a six-game road trip. Jakob Poeltl was out with a left ankle sprain.

The game turned when Quickley fouled out, as he was charged with a flagrant foul for an elbow to the chin of Reddish with 3:52 remaining. The Lakers went on a 7-3 run to take a 117-112 lead with 2:38 left.

The Raptors used a 5-0 scoring burst that included a Barrett layup and a Gary Trent Jr. 3-pointer with 1:08 left for a 121-120 lead. Davis answered for the Lakers with a layup, a block on Barnes and two free throws for a 124-121 edge with 33.9 seconds left.

A game-tying 3-pointer from Barnes was wiped out on a Barrett offensive foul with 24.8 seconds remaining. Davis then converted two free throws to put the Lakers up 126-121.

The Lakers' last 10 points came on free throws, with Davis making eight of them.

In a tight game throughout, the Lakers led 28-24 after one quarter before the Raptors went on top 53-51 at halftime by making half of their 24 shot attempts in the second quarter.

Rui Hachimura missed his fourth consecutive game for the Lakers with a left calf strain.

--Field Level Media