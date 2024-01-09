NBA: Chris Paul out at least 3 weeks after hand surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (R) in action against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (C) during the second half of the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic in San Francisco, California, USA, 02 January 2024. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul will be out at least three weeks following surgery Monday on his broken left hand, the team announced Tuesday.

Paul, 38, was injured in the third quarter of Friday's 113-109 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

He underwent surgery to repair a second metacarpal fracture in his left hand and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski is expected to have an increased role in the absence of Paul, who is averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists in 32 games (11 starts) this season.

Paul is no stranger to injuries, particularly to his hands. He's had five injuries to his left hand and six to his right, according to ESPN. He's also had four hand or wrist surgeries, including his left wrist after the 2021 NBA Finals.

A 12-time All-Star, Paul was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets.

In 19 seasons with the Hornets (2005-11), Los Angeles Clippers (2011-17), Houston Rockets (2017-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20), Phoenix Suns (2020-23) and Warriors, Paul has averaged 17.7 points, 9.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 1,246 games (1,225 starts).

--Field Level Medi