MMA: Folayang confident of Kingad's chances vs. Wakamatsu

MANILA -- Former two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang has no doubt that Japanese fighter Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu has improved since the last time he faced Danny "The King" Kingad.

But Folayang does not expect those improvements to change the outcome of their upcoming rematch at ONE 165 on January 28.

It will be a battle between flyweight contenders, with Kingad ranked second in the division while Wakamatsu is at No. 4. When they first faced off at ONE: Conquest of Heroes in September 2018, Kingad walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

Folayang believes the result will be the same in their rematch at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, even as he acknowledged the Japanese fighter's growth over the years.

"Yuya is a bit one dimensional. His bread and butter is his hands, and his takedown defense is getting better," Folayang said. "But that's it."

On the other hand, Folayang believes that Kingad has improved by leaps and bounds since he and Wakamatsu first fought. The Filipino fighter has gone so far as to make the finals of the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship, where he lost to now divisional king Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

"For Danny, I've witnessed his growth as a fighter," said Folayang, highlighting his teammate's improved striking and grappling.

"I still believe Danny's at an advantage here considering that he's more complete both on the ground and in striking. That's his main advantage," he added.

Should Kingad impress against Wakamatsu, Folayang has no doubts that he'll be lining up for Johnson next.

"I expect a win," he said. "By way of what? Secret. You'll find out in the match."

"I think he deserves the shot next. What's next for him? I don't think it would make sense for him to face Adriano [Moraes] again, so I think he gets DJ."



