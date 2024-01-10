Filipino strawweights Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang and Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado battle in the undercard of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on November 4, 2023. Adiwang won via unanimous decision, avenging a loss to Miado at ONE X last year. ONE Championship handout

MANILA -- Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) star Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang has multiple goals in 2024.

After ending 2023 with two big victories, Adiwang is setting his sights on the ONE strawweight MMA world championship. But along the way, "Thunder Kid" is also determined to entertain fans who pay to see him fight.

"I'm gonna give it my all. I'm moving to Bali. I've decided to stay there and really represent Soma [Fight Club]. I'll be camping with them, I'll be training with them. All my preparation will be with them," said Adiwang.

"I can't promise a championship, but what I can promise is everytime I fight, I'll be giving my all. Fans can also expect me to not just chase victories, but look to entertain as well," he vowed.

After a long layoff due to injury, Adiwang burst back into the scene with two impressive victories in late 2023 -- a 23-second knockout of Adrian "Papua Badboy" Matheis in September, and a unanimous decision triumph over Jeremy Miado in their rematch in November.

He already has some names in mind for his first fight in 2024, including two fighters who will see action at ONE 165 later this month.

Third-ranked strawweight contender Hiroba Minowa and #4-ranked Gustavo Balart will meet at the aforementioned event on 28 January inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, and Adiwang wants the winner of that bout.

"When Balart and Minowa were announced, I was shocked because I wanted them both. I wanted to either fight Balart or rematch Minowa, but there they were fighting," said Adiwang.

"I'm excited to see the fight, that's a very good matchup. We'll see who ends up winning. I want to fight the winner," he added.

He can also take on #5-ranked Mansur Malachiev if neither Balart nor Minowa are available. The two were slated for a collision course in January 2023, but Adiwang aggravated a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Now fully healthy, he believes it's high time for them to pick up where they left off last year.

"If it's not them, I want to face Mansur. I think he's a good matchup. We were supposed to meet before, and now's the perfect time to pick up on it," he said.

"He's also a ranked fighter, so it's a perfect opportunity for me because I want to get back to the rankings. I am targeting that belt, so Mansur is the perfect challenge for me."