Former OKC Thunder standout Andre Roberson. Handout/Strong Group Athletics.

MANILA — After a brief sabbatical from basketball, Andre Roberson will finally lace his kicks once more.

The 6-foot-6, former Oklahoma City Thunder defensive stalwart will be playing for Strong Group at the Dubai International Basketball Championships later this month.

This, according to Roberson, will be the first time that he will be playing overseas.

“This is my first time playing overseas outside the NBA, and it’s pretty cool,” the former Brooklyn Net told ABS-CBN News.

This stint with Strong Group would be the first time in a long time that Roberson will play hoops since a brief appearance in the NBA G-League with Oklahoma Blue in 2023.

Before that, he played a few games with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-2022 season, and it was a part of his attempt to come back from his ruptured left knee patellar tendon injury that he suffered in 2018.

Roberson was only able to play again during the NBA Bubble in 2020, with him appearing in eight contests, meaning that the last time that he played consistently on a high level was before his injury two years prior.

These are the reasons why suiting up for the Philippines is very meaningful for the one-time NBA All-Defensive Team member.

“It’s very special, and we’ll definitely see what the future holds. We’ll see where this would go, [hopefully] we’ll win a championship,” he added.

Roberson has only been with the team briefly as he arrived in the country last week, but he has nothing but praise for the team which is mainly composed of the country’s top collegiate stars.

“They’re great, man. A lot of great guys, young guys who are very hard workers, and they want to learn and they put in the effort,” said Andre.

“Those are all good qualities of being high-level basketball players, and they’re on the right track.”

He then revealed that it was his connection with team head coach Charles Tiu that brought him here to the country.

“It’s just to go out here and represent. I have a couple of [Filipino] friends. I’m good friends with Charles, and I’ve heard nothing but great things about Strong Group, so why not come out here and give it a shot?” he explained.

Roberson also said that he is excited to go around and see the different tourist attractions here in Manila.

“Tomorrow’s supposed to be our off day, so I’d try to get out and about there, go to the beach on Sunday, and kinda see the city in between.”

Aside from these, however, what Roberson just wants is to have the opportunity to play again, especially since he is uncertain of whether he can still return to the NBA.

“We’ll see, man. We’ll see what the future holds,” said Roberson, who has only had five appearances in the NBA in his last stint there.

“I’m not quite sure [about an NBA comeback], but I’m just going out there and give it my all day by day,” he concluded.



