Andray Blatche relishes return to the Philippines

MANILA — Andray Blatche isn’t new to the culture and basketball in the Philippines.

The 6-foot-11 stretch big, who previously played with Gilas Pilipinas, will yet be representing the country again with Strong Group in the upcoming 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championships, and Blatche is glad that he will be donning PH’s colors one more time.

“I feel great. I love it, it’s like my second home. You know, I haven’t been here in a couple of years but it still feels the same as it did,” Blatche told reporters after their open practice in Makati earlier on Wednesday.

‘Kuya Dray’ also shared that he has also been in touch with his fellow former Gilas teammates.

“The majority of the guys reached out to me. I believe Gabe [Norwood]’s got a podcast, correct? He invited me to go on his podcast and we’ll do that, and Asi [Taulava], Matt [Wright], and Japeth [Aguilar], I also reached out to Junemar [Fajardo] too. They all reached out. They all said welcome back, and I appreciate the love,” said Blatche.

With Strong Group, Blatche will be coming in as one of the veterans of the team, with the former NBA veteran set to share the court with the country’s top stars like Kevin Quiambao and JD Cagulangan, and he said that he is up to the challenge of setting an example for his teammates.

“We have a lot of veteran guys on this team and we got some young guys. The good thing about these young guys are willing to put the work in and are learning and listening. So, it’s making everything go by pretty smoothly,” said the former Washington Wizards big man.

“I like the young group that we have. They’re trying to learn and even when they mess up, they say sorry, but I don’t want them to say sorry. I want them to keep on going out and make mistakes. That's how you get better,” he added.

Blatche also expressed his strong trust for all of Strong Group’s troops, and he hopes that can help in their bid to repeat his previous glory during his past stint with the team.

“It’s going to be my second time going over to this tournament in Dubai. The first trip we won it, we won the championship, so hopefully, we go back with the same results,” said the former Brooklyn Net.

“I just want them to go out and give it their all. There’s gonna be mistakes like I said. I don’t want them to put their head down, I don’t want them to apologize, I don’t want them to lose confidence. Just keep on going and keep on making mistakes. That’s how you’re going to learn,” he added.



