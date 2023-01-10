UAAP: Matthew Daves foregoes final year with Ateneo

Matthew Daves has decided to turn pro and skip his final year of eligibility. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Matthew Daves will forego his final year of eligibility with Ateneo de Manila University, and instead turn professional.

Daves, 24, informed Ateneo of his decision to turn pro once he graduates in June.

"We at Ateneo support our athlete's decision if they want to turn professional. More than winning a championship, our program's main goal is to turn student-athletes into professionals," said Blue Eagles team manager Christopher "Epok" Quimpo.

"They will be always welcome to train with us in order to continue the process of becoming better players heading into the pro league," added Quimpo.

Daves is the fifth player to leave the Blue Eagles after UAAP Season 85, joining Ange Kouame, BJ Andrade, Dave Ildefonso, and Jacob Lao. The four players exhausted their collegiate eligibility at the end of Season 85.

The Fil-Canadian Daves joined Ateneo in 2018 after graduating from Central Technical School in Toronto. He was part of the Ateneo teams that won the UAAP title in Seasons 81, 82, and 85.

Daves averaged 1.93 points and 1.13 rebounds in eight minutes of play as a senior, but stepped up in the best-of-3 finals against the University of the Philippines. He had six points in a 15-minute stint in Game 2, and put up four points and two rebounds in Game 3 when they clinched the title.

"To the Ateneo community, I just want to say thank you for accepting and supporting me these last four years," said Daves, who already has obtained a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

"Ateneo is my home and I will never forget the memories we all made together."

