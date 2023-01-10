Richard "Dickie" Bachmann. UAAP Media.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann made it clear that there will be no delays on the financial support that PSC provides the athletes.

Bachmann made this statement on his very first flag-raising ceremony as the sports agency’s 12th chairman.

“'Yun ang pinaka-urgent na bagay para matulungan natin sila. If there is any delay of allowances of any athlete, paki delay din 'yung akin, my salary also. Give me the names of those athletes, give me the names of the NSAs, ako na 'yung maghahabol. Because when I say that there is no delay in allowances, I’m going to make it happen,” he said.

The PSC chief also laid down his plans to bring back free meals for members of the Philippine team. He also encouraged the PSC workforce to come to him if they have any suggestions or thoughts they want to share with regards to the service they carry out for their clients.

“I work best when I am on the ground -- talking and listening to people I am supposed to serve,” said Bachmann, adding “I would rather go to the athlete, and I also encourage our commissioners to do the same.”

Bachmann, who was joined by commissioners Edward Hayco, Olivia “Bong'' Coo and Walter Torres, plans to take up a four-point priority plan with his commissioners as they hold a board meeting today.

Aside from supporting the athletes, the newly-appointed sports chair also assured the PSC family that they are part of his priority as he addressed them Tuesday.

“Kayo rin ay mga MVPs, because of the work you do to support our athletes,” he told the PSC employees, who greeted him ahead of his birthday celebration on Wednesday.

“I want to assure everyone that I am here to be of service. Period. No personal agenda. I am here to serve our national athletes, the NSAs, and the PSC organization,” vowed Bachmann.

