Courtesy: Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Two teams with Pinoys in the lower bracket continued their march in the M4 World Championships on Tuesday after winning their playoff matches at the Indoor Stadium Senayan.

Myanmar squad Falcon, coached by Dale Vitug, made quick work of Argentina's S11 Gaming, sending the Latin American representatives home.

Falcon will face Turkish squad Incendio Supremacy, who sent Malaysian champs Team HAQ home.

Meanwhile, Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano put up yet another MVP-worthy performance as The Valley of North America eliminated the last Malaysian squad, Todak.

Basic put up 10 kills and 5 assists and racked up a 90 percent kill participation during Game 2 of their matchup.

The Valley will face either Occupy Thrones or RRQ Akira on January 12 at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. Manila time).