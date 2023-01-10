Kobey Lam sparked a late rally for Bay Area in Game 5. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone couldn't help but be impressed at the fighting spirit displayed by the Bay Area Dragons, particularly in Game 5 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup finals.

For the second straight game, Bay Area played without an import as Andrew Nicholson was still sidelined by an ankle sprain. They fell behind by double-digits early but showed no quit, and even pulled within five points in the closing minutes.

Two clutch three-pointers by Stanley Pringle stemmed the Bay Area uprising, and Ginebra took a 101-91 win to move on the brink of the conference championship. But the way the Dragons fought back -- especially without an import -- showed that nothing will come easy for the Gin Kings.

"To not have Nicholson and still to play the way they did … that's really great coaching. These guys aren't quitting. They're hanging tough," said Cone, Sunday night. "[It] just goes to show how tough they are, how talented they are."

Bay Area did not have Glen Yang, their starting point guard, in Game 5 as well due to an ankle injury of his own. But Kobey Lam came alive after a shaky first half, and sparked a rally that trimmed an 18-point deficit to just five, 91-86, with still 2:19 left in the contest.

"When we get leads, they don't panic, and that's been the hard part for us. They don't panic when we get leads," Cone observed. "We had to keep earning it and earning it."

"So, it's a tough group, it really is. They're really well-coached and disciplined," he also said.

The Dragons ultimately fell short, but Ginebra import Justin Brownlee gave them credit for their fighting spirit and their "next man up" mentality.

"Even though they were down two of their best players, they still played us tough, and it just really shows how well-coached this team is, and how well they play together," said Brownlee, who torched Bay Area for 37 points.

"They got a strong mentality, as far as if one man goes down, next man up. Just got to give them a lot of credit, but luckily we got it going, especially late in the fourth quarter that sealed the deal," he added.

Ginebra will have a new challenge to deal with come Wednesday's Game 6, where they will try to close out the series. Bay Area has re-activated its American guard, Myles Powell, to try and force a Game 7.

Cone had already anticipated that Nicholson will make his return in Game 6, and Powell's inclusion will force another adjustment for the Gin Kings.

"It's not as easy as it sounds -- you have one game plan for this, you have one game plan for that. It's really quite difficult for the players to adjust to either one, because they're quite radically different," the coach said.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.