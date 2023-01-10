Japeth Aguilar in action for Barangay Ginebra in Game 5 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup Finals. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra big men Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar were not at 100% in Game 5 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup finals, although this did not stop them from contributing to the Gin Kings' cause.

Aguilar had 12 points, six rebounds, and six blocks in 22 minutes, while Standhardinger contributed five points, six boards, and three dimes in a 28 minute stint.

The Gin Kings took a 101-91 win over the Bay Area Dragons to move on the brink of sealing the title, and head coach Tim Cone is hopeful that both big men will be in better shape come Game 6 on Wednesday.

"Between [Christian] and Japeth, we had to rotate guys in and out much more quickly than we normally do," Cone said after the game, which put them up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Aguilar is recovering from what Cone said is a "gastro problem," which has been hampering him throughout the series. He has scored 12 points in back-to-back games, however, and Cone is hopeful that the worst is behind Aguilar now.

"He's tiring quickly," the coach said of their veteran forward. "I think that's the thing that's holding Japeth back. Three or four times up and down the floor, he starts to tire already."

As for Standhardinger, the Fil-German big man was hospitalized the day before Game 5 due to "extreme food poisoning," according to Cone.

"He really had no reason to play today, but he found a reason, it's the finals," the coach said of Standhardinger. "But if it would have been a regular game, he would not have played. He was down and out, quite violently sick."

"So he sucked it up, he didn't go to practice yesterday because he's in the hospital. But he showed up at the game and said he was ready to go," he added.

With a two-day gap between Games 5 and 6, Cone is optimistic that both Standhardinger and Aguilar will be better as they try to close out the series on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Hopefully, Japeth will feel a little better, and hopefully Christian, given a couple of days, he'll get back to right, coming up on Wednesday," said the coach.

A bigger issue for Ginebra is the status of floor general LA Tenorio, who is questionable for Game 6 due to an abdominal strain. The point guard played just under 20 minutes in Game 5, asking for a substitution seconds into the second half.

He is currently day-to-day for the Gin Kings and it remains to be seen if he can suit up for Game 6.

