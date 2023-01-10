Akari adds Eli Soyud, Bang Pineda ahead of PVL season

Eli Soyud and Bang Pineda are the newest additions to Akari. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Akari has shored up its roster ahead of the 2023 season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The club announced on Monday night that they have added libero Bang Pineda and opposite hitter Eli Soyud to its roster. Both players are products of Adamson University, which Akari has been supporting in the UAAP.

"As a long-time supporter of the Adamson volleyball program, we are happy to sign both Bang and Eli to the Chargers," said Akari Sports director Russell Balbacal. "We take care of our Lady Falcons, and if the opportunity arises, we will definitely have more of them in the lineup in the future."

Pineda joins Akari from Petro Gazz, where she was a part of the team that won the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference title.

She was sixth in receiving during the import-laced tournament, tallying a 37.19% efficiency. She also averaged 2.70 digs per set, good for 10th in the league.

Soyud, meanwhile, transfers to Akari after two seasons with PLDT.

They are the latest Adamson alumni to join the Power Chargers. Akari previously tapped Trisha Genesis, Krich Macaslang, and Chiara Permentilla.

Akari placed eighth in its first conference in the PVL, where national team coach Jorge Souza de Brito served as their shot-caller.