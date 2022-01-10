Volleyball: Paat, Nakhon Ratchasima sweep Black Power

Mylene Paat and Nakhon Ratchasima QminC have now won back-to-back games. Photo courtesy of SMM Volleyball.

Nakhon Ratchasima QminC made it two wins in a row after a straight-sets demolition of Black Power, 25-5, 25-17, 25-11 at the Nimibutr Arena on Sunday.

Mylene Paat and her squad have now evened their slate to 2-2 in the 2021-22 season of the Women's Volleyball Thailand League.

Nakhon Ratchasima set the tone with a swift victory in the opening set, eventually wrapping up the match in just over an hour.

Nakhon Ratchasima is tied with Proflex VC, Khonkean Star VC, and Nakornont VC for third to sixth place in the league table.

Black Power, meanwhile, dropped to 0-4 in the season.

Paat and Nakhon Ratchasima return to action on Wednesday against unbeaten Supreme Chonburi (4-0).