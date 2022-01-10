Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gets a congratulatory handshake from teammate Stephen Curry (30) after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Chase Center. D. Ross Cameron, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

After more than two years, Klay Thompson is back on the court for the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson, 31, started against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (Monday in Manila), with the crowd at the Chase Center giving him a standing ovation when he was introduced.

Thompson missed the past two seasons due to injury, having torn the ACL in his right knee during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He suffered an Achilles tendon injury in November 2020 that caused him to miss the 2020-21 season as well.

Thompson, a five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, marked his return by making his first attempt of the game, a lay-up that tied the game at 2-all at the 11:20 mark of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, he threw down a slam dunk that had the Warriors bench on their feet.

Thompson played nine minutes in the first half, making three of nine shots including one of his four triples, for seven points. The Warriors lead the Cavaliers, 51-46, at the break.