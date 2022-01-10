PVL: PetroGazz welcomes back Cheng, Cruz, Sabete

MANILA, Philippines -- A few days after parting ways with a bulk of its core, Petro Gazz is reloading.

The Angels on Monday announced that they are welcoming back the trio of Djanel Cheng, Cienne Cruz, and Jonah Sabete ahead of the 2022 season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

All three were members of the Petro Gazz squad that ruled the 2019 PVL Reinforced Conference, the franchise's breakthrough title in the league.

"Reunited and ready to work it out for our refueled roster," the team announced. "Welcome back, Angels! Let's do this!"

Cheng joined Sta. Lucia in late 2019, where she was joined by Sabete in 2021. Sta. Lucia, however, disbanded their squad ahead of the 2022 PVL season, with its players becoming free agents.

The trio now joins the five remaining players in Petro Gazz's core: Myla Pablo, Chie Saet, Grethcel Soltones, Remy Palma, and Seth Rodriguez.

Petro Gazz last week bid farewell to nine players, including star libero Kath Arado and ace middle blocker Ria Meneses.