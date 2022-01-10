Naturalized Filipino big men Marcus Douthit and Andray Blatche. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Naturalized Filipino players can suit up in the PBA -- but as imports.

This, according to league chairman Ricky Vargas who admits that as of now, it is unlikely that naturalized players will be allowed to play as locals in the PBA.

"Sa ngayon, the door is closed pa on that, that they become a local player in the pro league," Vargas told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play" last Saturday.

"We have not looked at it favorably at the moment," he explained.

Talks of naturalized players suiting up as locals in the PBA rose in late December after Andray Blatche and Marcus Douthit -- both naturalized centers -- expressed their desires to play in the league.

Blatche, 35, represented the Philippines in two editions of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, but has not played in the PBA. Douthit, 41, was an import for Air21 in 2012 and Blackwater in 2015. He has played for Gilas Pilipinas in several events, including the FIBA Asia Asia Championship, the FIBA Asia Cup, and the Southeast Asian Games.

Vargas acknowledged that both players deserve the opportunity to play in the PBA.

"Our naturalized players who served the country should at least be given a chance to play with us. As imports, pwede, 'di ba?" he noted.

Thus, he is not ruling out a switch in the PBA's policies in the future. The league had already relaxed some of its eligibility requirements for Filipino-foreign players earlier this year.

"This is again, the changing landscape of basketball. If they can play in the national team, why can't they play in the PBA?" said Vargas.