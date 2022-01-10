EJ Obiena to undergo knee surgery

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021. File photo. John Thys, AFP.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena will undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday, his mentor has confirmed.

American businessman Jim Lafferty, one of Obiena's mentors, told Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News that the athlete will have a meniscus issue fixed.

"The MRI was not clear on some of the other parts of his knee, it's quite unique what they're gonna do. EJ is gonna be conscious during the surgery," said Lafferty.

"They'll go in and clean up the meniscus, which is a quite straightforward procedure. Now, the doctor's gonna take a look around. If he sees something else that has to be fixed, he wants EJ conscious, so that he can literally ask him on the spot, 'Do you give me permission to do x or y?'" he added.

Obiena is expected to miss six or seven days of training, according to Lafferty, but should recover in time for the Init Indoor Meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany that takes place on January 28.

The pole vaulter is already on his way to Germany.

However, Lafferty warned that if Obiena decides to compete in Karlsruhe, then "we should temper our expectations for his performance."

"What we're thinking about is when we put the Philippine nation on the map, and that's the Asian championship in February. He'll be fully ready for that," Lafferty guaranteed.

The Asian Indoor Championships is set for February 11-13 in Kazakhstan.

Obiena holds the national and Asian record for pole vault, having cleared 5.93-meters at the International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria last September.

He is in the midst of a funding row with his own national sports association, the Philippine Athletic Track and Field Association (PATAFA), though both sides have agreed to submit to mediation conducted by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has also vowed to continue supporting Obiena and ensure that he can continue to represent the Philippines in international competitions.



