PBA: Vic Manuel reiterates trade demand after meeting with Cariaso

MANILA - Vic Manuel is not withdrawing his trade demand even after a meeting with Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso on Friday.

The veteran forward, who has played for Alaska since 2014, said last week he no longer wants to play for the Aces. His agent, Danny Espiritu, confirmed in an appearance on "The Chasedown" that Manuel's stance remains the same following a meeting with Cariaso.

"(After) two and a half hours, siguro nagkausap sila, tumawag ang Vic," said Espiritu. "Sabi ko, 'Congratulations, nagkasundo na kayo, kelan daw pipirma?' 'Yan ang unang sinabi ko sa kanya."

"Sabi niya, 'Anong pipirma?'" the agent added. "'Kinausap ko si Coach (Cariaso) na ayaw ko nang mag-laro sa Alaska. Tulungan mo ako coach na mag-secure kayo ng trade. Gawan niyo na ako ng trade, ayaw ko na talaga mag-laro sa Alaska.'"

While Manuel did not fully explain his reasons for demanding a trade, Espiritu believes the player felt somewhat slighted when Alaska did not renew his contract in mid-2020 when they first asked for an extension from the franchise.

Instead, Alaska opted to follow the PBA's rule that automatically extended the contracts of players until December 2020. According to a report on the league website, Alaska offered Manuel a two-year, maximum deal the day after Christmas, five days before his contract officially expired.

But even at that time, Manuel already had no intentions of signing an extension, said Espiritu.

"Feeling niya na parang, sumama lang ang loob. Alam mo naman," he said. "'Nagre-request ako ng renewal, ayaw nila akong i-renew? Hanapan mo na agad ako ng team sa December.'"

Espiritu felt that had Alaska signed Manuel to a contract extension before August, when they initially made a request, then the whole situation could have been avoided. Instead, Manuel is more adamant than ever that he no longer wants to play for Alaska.

This, even with Cariaso saying that "all options were discussed" during his meeting with the "Muscle Man."

"Out na nga ako sa meeting nila. It's a person to person conversation between the coach and the player," Espritu said of the discussions between Manuel and Cariaso.

"'Yung kinuwento niya sa akin na 'yun ang sinabi niya. 'Ayaw ko na maglaro sa Alaska. Nakikiusap ako sa'yo coach, na tulungan mo ako ma-trade.' 'Yun lang," he added.

Nonetheless, a trade is unlikely to come together that quickly as Alaska will want to receive a player of equal value in exchange for Manuel.

In the meantime, he has put together a list of Manuel's preferred trade destinations, starting with the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters where Manuel can reunite with his good friend, Calvin Abueva.

Manuel is also looking at the NLEX Road Warriors, where he can play under Coach Yeng Guiao, or even San Miguel Beer where he can play with another good friend in Arwind Santos.

In the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, Manuel averaged 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Aces, who reached the quarterfinals of the conference.