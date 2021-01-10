NBA: Minus three players, Mavs have enough to beat Magic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles during the game against the Orlando Magic on January 9, 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Glenn James, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-best 36 points and Trey Burke added a season-high 29 to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-98 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Hardaway made 8 of 13 3-point attempts to fall one short of his career high, while Burke was 7 of 8 from long range and ended one shy of his career best.

Overall, Dallas was 20 of 40 from 3-point range.

Luka Doncic recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the campaign as Dallas won its third straight game. James Johnson added 12 points as the Mavericks defeated Magic for the 14th time in the past 18 meetings.

Nikola Vucevic registered 30 points and 15 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season for Orlando, which lost its second straight game. Aaron Gordon scored 16 points, Khem Birch added 12 and Terrence Ross had 11.

Orlando dropped its ninth straight game in Dallas and has lost 19 of its past 22 visits.

The Mavericks were without forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guards Josh Richardson and Jalen Brunson due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Evan Fournier (back) missed his fifth straight game for the Magic.

Dallas shot 49.4 percent from the field. Burke connected on 11 of 13 overall and Hardaway was 12 of 20.

Orlando shot 42.7 percent and was a porous 6 of 31 (19.4 percent) from behind the arc.

Hardaway scored 16 points in the third quarter to help the Mavericks take an 85-75 lead into the final stanza.

The Magic rattled off 12 points early in the third quarter to open up a 65-59 advantage. Orlando later led 67-64 before Hardaway scored 10 points during a 13-0 surge to give Dallas a 77-67 lead.

Doncic hit a 3-pointer as time expired.

Burke buried two 3-pointers in a 99-second span of the fourth quarter to give the Mavericks a 95-81 lead with 7:08 left, and Orlando never made a final charge.

Dallas made 14 of 21 first-quarter shots -- including 6 of 8 from 3-point range -- en route to a 36-27 lead.

The Mavericks led 56-50 at the break with Burke having 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including hitting all four treys he attempted.