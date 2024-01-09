Courtesy: Team Harame Bro.

MANILA — Team Harame Bro on Sunday clinched the PUBG Mobile National Championship Philippines title after conquering 16 other teams at the Grand Finals held at the SM Mall of Asia.

Florenz "Phew" Taleon, Jholo "Federales" De Leon, Jon Michael "Emem" Cabig, Francis Carl "Range" Fusigan, and Dale "Dale" Origenes took home P150,000 after conquering the tournament. Majority of them represented the country in China for the 2023 Asian Games.

Jholo "Federales" De Leon became the tournament's MVP, racking up 46 eliminations and overall damage of 8978.

The squad kept hold of the top spot in both Day 1 and 2 of action.

Behind them are 214 Akira, Exquisite Esports, Dread Esports, and Elevate Esports.

The top 5 squads have also qualified for the Pro League SEA Wildcard 2024 to be held in the first quarter of the year.