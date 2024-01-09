PBA: NLEX taps Williams Baldwin as new import

New NLEX import Deandre Williams Baldwin. Handout/NLEX

MANILA -- The NLEX Road Warriors will make another import change with just two games left in their elimination round schedule in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

NLEX on Tuesday announced that they have tapped Deandre Williams Baldwin as their new reinforcement for the conference.

He replaces Stokley Chaffee Jr., who played five games for the Road Warriors. Chaffee averaged 22.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.0 block per game but the Road Warriors went just 1-4 with him as their import.

Williams Baldwin played collegiate basketball for Evansville and Memphis. He put up 17.69 points, 8.17 rebounds, 2.91 assists, and 1.46 steals per game in his senior year.

This is Williams Baldwin's first professional stint. He will make his debut on Wednesday against the Converge FiberXers.

NLEX currently has a 3-6 win-loss record, good for ninth in the league. They are still in the hunt for the eighth and last spot in the quarterfinals, with the TNT Tropang GIGA the only other team in the running.

