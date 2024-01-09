MCFASolver rules Leg 2 of PBA 3x3 Third Conference

The triumphant MCFASolver Tech Centrale squad. PBA Images

MANILA -- MCFASolver opened 2024 on a triumphant note, holding off San Miguel Beer 19-17 to emerge as champions of Leg 2 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The Tech Centrale pulled away from a tight 11-all count with a 6-1 run, but needed to survive a late charge from the Beermen to secure the championship and the P100,000 purse.

Brandon Ramirez outdueled Ken Bono in the battle of the bigs, finishing with nine points and four rebounds in leading MCFASolver to their second leg championship this season. Louie Vigil contributed seven points, while Terrence Tumalip and Yutien Andrada rounded out the scoring for the team of coach Anton Altamirano.

The Beermen had ousted Blackwater in the semifinals, 21-16, as upsets marred the quarterfinals with perennial contenders Meralco and TNT making early exits.

The Beermen were led by Pao Javelona with six points as they took home P50,000 for placing runner up for the second time this season since the opening leg of the First Conference.

San Migue battled its way back from a five-point deficit and threatened at 18-17 with seven seconds remaining. The Beermen even had a chance to send the game into overtime after Vigil missed the second of his two free throws for a two-point MCFASolver lead.

But Javelona missed the potential game-tying deuce as Vigil grabbed the rebound to secure the win for Tech Centrale.

Meanwhile, Tonino Gonzaga fired 10 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field to power Cavitex past a hard-fighting Blackwater side, 20-19, in the battle for third place. The Braves won P30,000 as they made up for their 21-19 loss to the Tech Centrale in the semifinals.