Courtesy: Hoyoverse

MANILA — The Cat Tail Tavern is all set!

Sixteen players will be participating in the inaugural Genius Invokation TCG Asia invitational to be held from January 11 to January 21 in Shanghai, China.

The group stages will be held from January 11 to 14 while the knockout stages will be held from January 19-21 in a best of 5 series.

The finals will be held on January 21 in a Best of 7 series, and the grand winner will take home the lion's share of a 500,000-yuan (P3.9-million) prize pool.

The tournament will employ a double elimination format.

People can watch the tournament at Genshin Impact's Astra Carnival account for X, and on their official YouTube and Twitch accounts.