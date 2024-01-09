Bea de Leon and Michele Gumabao. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Bea de Leon's dream of playing with veteran opposite hitter Michele Gumabao is about to come true, but the middle blocker reveals that she once thought it was "close to impossible."

De Leon will get to team up with Gumabao in the Creamline Cool Smashers, after her move to the defending PVL All-Filipino champions was formalized on Saturday. It's the culmination of a manifestation that de Leon made almost 11 years ago.

In a post on X [formerly Twitter] back in February 2013, de Leon shared a photo with Gumabao -- who at the time was playing for De La Salle University -- and said: "One day, I will play at Araneta with her in front of a thousand people, doing what I love to do."

One day, I will play at Araneta with her in front of a thousand people, doing what I love to do. #Gumabao #AN1MO pic.twitter.com/yE6X6Dek6K — Bea de Leon (@_beadel) February 24, 2013

"The day came when I thought that was really never gonna happen. To me it was close to impossible," de Leon said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

De Leon and Gumabao's paths would not cross in the collegiate ranks, and at the club level they spent several years as opponents. The former Ateneo de Manila University captain said that at some point, she accepted that her dream of playing with "MG" will remain just that -- a dream.

"Going into Ateneo and then Choco Mucho being there, and her being in Creamline, it was really … To me, it was really just like, 'Oh well'," said de Leon.

But as it turns out, de Leon only needed to wait as she is now set to play with Gumabao in the Cool Smashers. Gumabao has been a core player for Creamline for several years now, and in the 2023 season she helped them win two championships in the Premier Volleyball League.

"I'm so excited to be with her this time," said de Leon. "I did mention, 11 years, more than a decade ago, it was my dream."

While she ended up playing for the Blue Eagles instead of the Lady Spikers, de Leon won't deny that she was inspired by the passion that Gumabao showed when she was playing for La Salle. She is looking forward to learning from the veteran now, as a professional.

"I love the passion that she had in every game," de Leon said of watching Gumabao back in college. "I remember that season, their dominance, her dominance. It was just so nice to watch for me, so inspiring."

"Looking back at the time, wow, ang sarap mapunta sa situation na 'yan," she added.

