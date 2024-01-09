Justine Baltazar and Jordan Heading. FIBA photos.

MANILA -- Strong Group Athletics continues to beef up its roster for the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship.

The team announced on Tuesday that Justine Baltazar and Jordan Heading will join the squad for the competition set for January 19 to 28, at the Al Nasr Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Baltazar also played for Strong Group in last year's event, and is coming off a triumphant campaign in the MPBL where he led the Pampanga Giant Lanterns to the championship. The former De La Salle University big man was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament with averages of 17.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

"Balti is great. He runs the floor well, has a really good attitude, can rebound, defend, and score. He will be a big help to our team as a local big man," Strong Group coach Charles Tiu said.

Heading, who played for Nagasaki Velca in the previous season of the B.League, will boost Strong Group's depth at the wing. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals to help the Velca reach Division 1.

"Jordan, we really needed another guard and shooter. I think Jordan fits the bill. It will be my first time working with him, but we gave him a call, and he was interested to come. Very easy to talk to, and we look forward to having him on our team. He played great in Japan last season, and I'm sure he will end up there again after this short stint," said Tiu.

Already part of the Strong Group roster are imports Dwight Howard, Andray Blatche, Andre Roberson, and McKenzie Moore, along with local players Kevin Quiambao, JD Cagulangan, Francis Escandor, Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez, and Allen Liwag.

The coaching staff includes consultant Brian Goorjian and assistant coaches Topex Robinson and TY Tang.