Asiad gold medalists Ochoa, Ramirez to be honored by PSA

Meggie Ochoa of the Philippines celebrates after winning gold in SEA Games -45kg women's jiu-jitsu in San Fernando, Pampanga. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Asian Games gold medalists Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez, along with Asian champion Carlos Yulo, will receive Major Awards in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night on January 29.

Ochoa and Ramirez topped the women's 48-kg and -57kg weight classes in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, respectively, as jiu-jitsu scored a golden double in the continental showcase.

Yulo, for his part, was a force to reckon with in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore after winning all three gold medals for the Philippines in floor exercise, parallel bars, and vault, aside from bagging two gold medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Other athletes who will be given Major Awards are pool players Chezka Centeno, Johann Chua and James Aranas, golfer Miguel Tabuena, bowler Zach Sales Ramin, champion horse Big Lagoon, jockey John Alvin Guce, and horse owner Vice Gov. Leonardo ‘Sandy’ Javier.

Centeno will be honored for capturing the WPA World 10-Ball Women’s Championship in Klagenfurt, Austria behind a 9-5 victory over Han Yu of China in the finals, while Chua and Aranas also did the same in Lugo, Spain when they turned back the German pair of Joshua Filler and Moritz Neuhausen, 11-7, to give the country its fourth World Cup of Pool title.

The 29-year-old Tabuena, a one-time winner of the PSA Athlete of the Year, is recognized for ruling the DGC Open of the 2023 Asian Tour by rallying back from six shots behind to win the crown by a single stroke, and eventually, finished second in the Order of Merit at the end of the season.

For his part, Ramin excelled as the first male Filipino bowler to rule the Singapore International Open, and the youngest winner ever at 17 years old since the inception of the meet in 1965.

In horse racing, Big Lagoon emerged as the Horse of the Year following a historic run that had the six-year-old bay colt becoming only the fifth back-to-back winner of the Philracom-PCSO Presidential Gold Cup at Metro Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas. Guce, the regular rider of Big Lagoon, will be awarded the Jockey of the Year.

Javier meanwhile, will be acknowledged as Horse Owner of the Year for his long-time dedication to the sports racing industry, which also saw his entry Vavavoom ruled the PSA Cup at the Metro Turf.