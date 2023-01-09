Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images via AFP

MANILA – In her first professional foray into a grand slam, Alex Eala of the Philippines suffered a 6-4, 6-7(1), 3-6 loss to former Top 30 ace Misaki Doi of Japan in the qualifying opening round of the Australian Open (AO) on Monday.

Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 214 Eala, 17, was edged out by 31-year-old World No. 308 Doi in 2 hours and 37 minutes at Court 8 of Melbourne Park.

Eala, singles champion of the 2022 US Open Juniors, 2022 W25 Chiang Rai, and 2021 W15 Manacor, needed to win three qualifying matches to advance to the AO main draw.



The Filipino tennis star kicked things off with a 4-2 edge, and two-time WTA 125K Series winner Doi responded by holding serve to love via an ace to be at 4-5.

After 42 minutes of play, Eala took the first set through a love service hold courtesy of a Doi backhand forced error, 6-4, prompting the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar to shout, “Come on!”

The left-handers continued to battle closely in the second set until Eala pulled away, 4-2, after holding serve on her second advantage point by forcing a netted forehand service return.

Eala served twice for the match at 5-2 and 5-4, but Doi, who reached the 2016 Wimbledon fourth round, broke and went on to secure the lead, 6-5, after saving three break points.

The Filipino teen forced a tiebreak with a forehand winner, but was unable to keep up as former World No. 30 Doi dominated the decider, 7-6(1).

The third set ensued after Doi received a medical timeout (MTO), and it was the Japanese who got the early lead, 3-1.

After holding serve for 2-3, Eala called for an MTO. Doi advanced to 4-2, to which Eala replied with a love service hold.

Serving to stay in the match at 3-5, Eala fought off two match points before Doi broke for the win, 6-3, with a backhand down-the-line passing shot.

In the second round of qualifying, Doi will go up against No. 14 seed and World No. 113 Laura Pigossi of Brazil.

Prior to her pro grand slam debut, Eala talked about her off-season on her International Tennis Federation (ITF) blog.

“My team and I did everything we planned to, executing everything really well. I was so happy with how my team constructed those five weeks,” wrote the two-time junior girls’ doubles grand slam champion of the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Roland Garros.

“There was a significant focus upon my fitness during this period and I did a lot of aerobic exercises, while towards the end we concentrated more on specific training, points and technique. I feel in good shape.”

The AO Qualifiers was Eala’s second event of the year, following the W60 Canberra where she went out in the second round of qualifying.

