RC Calimag bids goodbye to UP, set for San Beda transfer

RC Calimag has announced that he is leaving the UP men's basketball program. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- RC Calimag on Sunday bid goodbye to the University of the Philippines (UP) ahead of his expected transfer to San Beda University.

The guard, who played for two seasons for the Fighting Maroons, confirmed through Twitter that he is leaving UP.

"To my teammates, coaches, and the whole UP community, sobrang thankful ako sa inyo. A part of me will always be for UP. This ain’t goodbye y’all, magkikita pa rin tayo. Love you guys forever," he said.

Calimag has since confirmed that he is headed to San Beda to play for the Red Lions, and has already informed UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde of his plans.

The son of former pro Ricky Calimag, RC saw little playing time for UP in UAAP Season 85, averaging just under six minutes per game and putting up 1.29 points and 1.79 rebounds in 14 appearances.

Calimag will have to serve one year of residency before becoming eligible to play for the Red Lions in NCAA Season 100.

