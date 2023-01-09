PBA: Pringle is Ginebra's 'secret weapon' vs. Bay Area

Stanley Pringle made two clutch three-pointers against Bay Area in Game 5 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Stanley Pringle issued a reminder of what he is capable of on Sunday night, as he helped Barangay Ginebra hold off Bay Area in Game 5 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Knee injuries have robbed the 35-year-old Pringle of some of his speed and explosiveness, but he showed in Game 5 that he is still more than capable of putting on a show for the Gin Kings.

The Filipino-American guard nailed two crucial three-pointers in the final two minutes that ended Bay Area's hopes of a comeback and sealed the deal in Ginebra's favor, 101-91. He finished with 20 points built on six three-pointers, his highest scoring output in the playoffs.

"I was just glad to be out there, competing, gotta give 'em a glimpse of how I used to move. It’s just good to help the team," said Pringle, who was the Best Player of the Conference in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Since then, he has dealt with injuries to his left knee that has forced him to miss significant time for Ginebra. Pringle played just one game in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, missing the Gin Kings' run to the championship.

Even in the Commissioners' Cup, the Ginebra coaching staff continues to monitor his minutes, with Tim Cone opting to bring him off the bench. Through the semifinals, he averaged just 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while playing 22.3 minutes per contest.

In the first four games of the finals, Pringle played just a little over 19 minutes per game, putting up 5.25 points on 47% shooting.

"We really try hard to keep Stanley's minutes down, not trying to overextend him. We don't want him to play 30 minutes a game," Cone explained. "We don't try to extend his minutes too long."

But they had no choice on Sunday night, as LA Tenorio sustained a groin injury that forced him to miss the entire second half. Pringle wound up playing nearly 30 minutes, and when he exited the MOA Arena he had ice packs on both his knees.

The Fil-Am guard was in high spirits, however, and Cone had nothing but praise for how Pringle performed in crunch time.

"He's not 100% yet, as everyone can tell. He's still working his way back, but his 90% is better than most guys in the league," said Cone. "We're trying to monitor his minutes, we bring him off the bench. He's a natural starter, but we bring him off the bench so that we can monitor his minutes."

"That adds so much depth to our team -- being able to bring a guy like Stanley out, and to relieve an LA or a Scottie [Thompson], and we can go to him in big moments, like we did today. He just adds so much depth, even though he's not 100% at this point," he added.

"He's definitely a weapon out there, and he's a weapon that really, Bay Area has not seen, really. Because he hasn't been playing heavy, heavy minutes, and they don't know the history of Stanley a year ago or two years ago or three years ago, and how dynamic he can be. So, he's almost like a little secret weapon off the bench for us against Bay Area."

Pringle, for his part, said that he was "feeling good" after Game 5 and is looking forward to building on his performance.

"To be playing at this stage, this is all I ask for -- right here to just be on this stage, and play again," said Pringle. "When I had this injury -- this is my third surgery on this [left] knee - at first, I didn't really think I'd get to this point."

"But everything is looking good right now," he assured.

