PBA: Ginebra's LA Tenorio questionable for Game 6

Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio (5). PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio is questionable for Game 6 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's' Cup finals against the Bay Area Dragons.

This, according to Ginebra head coach Tim Cone after Tenorio was diagnosed with an abdominal strain.

"LA is day to day with an abdominal strain. He’s questionable for Wednesday," Cone said in a text message, Monday night.

Tenorio sustained the injury late in the first half of Sunday's Game 5, which Ginebra won, 101-91, to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven finals series.

The veteran point guard tried to play through the pain in the third quarter but immediately asked for a substitution after just a few seconds. He headed straight to a hospital after the game for an MRI.

Tenorio had eight points and three assists in 20 minutes before his exit, and expressed his optimism after the game that he can suit up in Game 6.

"Malayo sa bituka," Tenorio told reporters as he limped out of the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 38-year-old point guard has not missed a single game since entering the PBA in 2006, a streak of 736 consecutive games.