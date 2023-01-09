New PSC chair eyes 'good relationship' with POC

POC President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino (L) and newly-appointed PSC Chairman Dickie Bachmann. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- A good working relationship with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is among the targets for new Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard "Dickie" Bachmann.

Bachmann was officially sworn into his post last Wednesday, replacing Noli Eala who held the office for just over four months.

Speaking on CNN Philippines, Bachmann said he hopes to work hand in hand with the POC, especially as Filipino athletes are bracing for a busy 2023 that includes two different multi-sport events.

"[With] all these events, there should be a good relationship between the POC and the PSC," said Bachmann.

"So I will be asking the POC if we could have a task force -- a task force for POC, a task force for PSC, so we can discuss and align our mission and vision for all the events leading to the Olympics," he added.

Team Philippines will compete in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this year, with the Asian Games set for later in 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The national women's football team will compete in the FIFA Women's World Cup, while Gilas Pilipinas will see action in the FIBA World Cup that will be hosted in Manila.

Bachmann met with POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino last Saturday for the first time, with the two executives vowing to work hand in hand with the 2024 Paris Olympics as their ultimate target.

Tolentino had previously expressed that he prays for the POC "to have a good and honest relationship with the new chairman."