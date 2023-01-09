Home  >  Sports

M4: Basic puts up MVP performance as The Valley oust Zico, Burn x Flash

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2023 09:01 PM | Updated as of Jan 09 2023 09:34 PM

Courtesy: Moonton Games 
Courtesy: Moonton Games 

JAKARTA, Indonesia (UPDATED) -- Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano and the rest of The Valley started their bounce back from a shaky group stage round after making quick work of Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara, John Michael "Zico" Dizon, and the rest of Burn x Flash in the M4 World Championships here 

The Valley put up two dominant games against the Cambodian champs, spoiling ex-Nexplay coach Zico's world stage debut after he recovered from a bout of COVID-19. 

The Valley overcame a shaky start in Game 1, before totally dominating Game 2. 

Basic had two maniacs in the second frame as they kicked out the Cambodian champs from the competition. 

The ex-Onic Philippines jungler was flawless in Game 2 with 12 kills and 5 assists, using Karrie. 

The Valley will face Malaysia's Todak on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (7 p.m. PH time). 

