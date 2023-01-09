Courtesy: Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia (UPDATED) -- Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano and the rest of The Valley started their bounce back from a shaky group stage round after making quick work of Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara, John Michael "Zico" Dizon, and the rest of Burn x Flash in the M4 World Championships here

The Valley put up two dominant games against the Cambodian champs, spoiling ex-Nexplay coach Zico's world stage debut after he recovered from a bout of COVID-19.

The Valley overcame a shaky start in Game 1, before totally dominating Game 2.

Basic had two maniacs in the second frame as they kicked out the Cambodian champs from the competition.

The ex-Onic Philippines jungler was flawless in Game 2 with 12 kills and 5 assists, using Karrie.

The Valley will face Malaysia's Todak on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (7 p.m. PH time).