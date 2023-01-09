Courtesy: Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Perhaps one of the most biggest signings heading towards the second cycle of the MPL competitive season is RRQ Hoshi's recruitment of Pinoy coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado.

With his presence, the Indonesian fan favorite team was immediately able to feel his impact.

"We learned a lot from the coach like from the disciplines [he introduced] and then how he approaches the players. So we learned a lot from the Philippines. The coach and players also," Albert "Alberttt" Iskandar told reporters through an interpreter last Saturday.

Arcadia was the team's analyst in Season 10 of the Indonesia circuit, before taking a more major role as one of their main coaches in the M4 World Championships.



The former Echo Philippines coach told ABS-CBN News that he had to adjust to the players' culture while introducing the Filipino playstyle to them

"Siguro kasi kinailangan ko rin mag-adopt sa culture nila kasi hindi ganoon ka-simple na kunyare 'yung ina-apply ng Pilipinas ina-apply ko na lang dito right away. I have to consider a lot of factors para mabigay 'yung best strategy or best approach going into the tournament," he said Sunday evening.

He further mused: "Siguro ano na lang parang walang hiya-hiya sa bonding, lokohan. Minsan, tinuturuan ko sila ng Pinoy na kalokohan. Minsan tinuturuan nila ako ng Bahasa na kalokohan."

RRQ Hoshi will be facing Blacklist International on January 11.