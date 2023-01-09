Football: Wanderers triumphant in Bolden's debut

Sarina Bolden in action for the Western Sydney Wanderers. Team photo.

Philippines striker Sarina Bolden marked her debut for the Western Sydney Wanderers by helping them claim a massive 2-0 victory over Melbourne City, Sunday at the Wanderers Football Park.

This was Western Sydney's first win in seven matches in the 2022-23 season of the A-League Women.

Bolden earned a start in her first appearance for the club, and was a threat all throughout the match but could not find the back of the net.

Instead, it was Sheridan Gallagher who put the Wanderers ahead in the 39th minute, curling her effort past the Melbourne City 'keeper Sally James from just inside the box.

Olivia Price made it 2-0 in the 55th minute, working herself free before blasting the ball into goal.

The win was Western Sydney's first in 15 matches, and the first time they have kept a clean sheet since a 1-0 triumph over Brisbane on January 9, 2022. Their four points keep them at 10th place in the league table.

Melbourne City suffered their second loss to stay in third place with 15 points.

Bolden joined Western Sydney in late December after a stint with Chifure AS Elfen Saitama in Japan's WE League.

They return to action on Saturday, January 14, against Western United FC, which features Filipinas midfielder Jacklyn Sawicki.