MANILA -- Former Azkals captain Stephan Schrock might have retired from national team football but fans will get to see him join Far East United, a squad that also includes former national team keeper Roland Muller as well as defender Anton del Rosario, who will join former AFF Championship foes in the upcoming The Soccer Tournament (TST) $1-million winner-takes-all tournament that will be held in North Carolina on June 1.

Aside from the Filipinos, the Far East United team includes former Indonesian national team captain Mark Klock, former Thai national team member Charyl Chappuis, and a national team player from Brunei who will be named soon. Other Southeast Asian stars will later be added to the squad that will compete in a field of 32 international teams.

Among the noted teams that will see action include a club owned by former American national team and World Cup player Clint Dempsey, a squad backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who own British club Wrexham United, and a team owned by celebrities Eva Longoria, NBA stars Shawn Marion and Rip Hamilton, former Germany and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil, and baseball star Justin Verlander.

“As you can see, seven-a-side football has received a lot of attention outside the football community,” said del Rosario, who is the president of the AIA 7s Football tournament and a founder of the Asia 7s. “The participation of the teams owned by Clint Demspey, Eva Longoria, Ryan Reynolds, and others will bring attention to this fast-growing sport.”

“It’s going to be four days of intense but fun competition in what will be the World Cup of seven-a-side football.”

The TST tournament is slated for June 1-4 and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

