DOTA: Fnatic yields to Geek Slate in DPC

Fnatic opened their Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) campaign with a 0-2 loss against Division 1 newcomer Geek Slate on Monday.

The UK and Philippine-based team succumbed to the underdogs in their first game after Geek Slate ended the it in 37 minutes.

Geek Slate then sealed their flawless victory after a nearly 56-minute Game 2.

The Malaysia-based team is one of the two newcomers in the Division 1 of SEA DPC Tour after Lilgun transferred its slot to the said team.

Fnatic is set to battle it out with Bleed Esports, another newcomer, on January 11.

Meanwhile, Geek Slate will face BOOM Esports on January 13.

Both Fnatic and Geek Slate are Filipino-dominated teams, with 4 and 3 Pinoy players, respectively.

Fnatic roster:

Kim Villafuerte Santos - Gabbi

Armel Paul Tabios - Armel

Damien Chok - kpii

Djardel Mampusti - DJ

Jaunuel Arcilla - Jaunuel

Geek Slate roster: