Dwight Ramos played just eight minutes against Akita on Sunday. (c) B.LEAGUE



Less than 24 hours after serving as the hero in a Toyama win, Dwight Ramos was limited to just eight minutes as the Grouses failed to complete a weekend sweep of the Akita Northern Happinets.

Ramos had six points in eight minutes but left in the second quarter, and the visiting Northern Happinets pulled away in the fourth quarter for an 80-64 triumph over the Grouses.

The day before, Ramos had fired 22 points -- 16 in the fourth quarter -- to spark Toyama's 99-91 come-from-behind win against Akita. But they couldn't pull off another win, as Akita ended their brief two-game winning streak.

Brice Johnson had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Julian Mavunga had 16 points for Toyama, which dropped to 10-18 in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

Ramos was subbed out at the 6:43 mark of the second quarter following a strong collision with Akita's Colton Iverson. He made two free throws before being pulled from the game, and was not sent back in.

The Filipino import made one of six shots during his time on the floor and had one rebound.

They were competitive even without Ramos on the floor, and trailed by just five points, 56-51, entering the fourth period. But the Grouses ran out of gas in the final quarter, where Akita out-scored them 24-13.

Jordan Glynn led Akita with 22 points off the bench, as they improved to 18-10.

The Akita-Toyama tiff was just one of three games to push through on Sunday, as other contests in Division 1 were postponed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In Division 2 action, Kemark Carino was scoreless in two minutes as Aomori Wat's absorbed a 110-57 demolition at the hands of the Kumamoto Volters.

