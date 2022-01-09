PBA 3x3 stars rise in rankings after first conference

Marvin Hayes and Almond Vosotros were among the players who rose in the rankings after the first conference of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA 3x3 standouts, led by Marvin Hayes of Limitless App, entered the Top 20 of the country's 3x3 player rankings after the first conference of the league.

Hayes, who played a crucial role in the Appmasters' run to the championship, logged 11.244 ranking points to show the way among the PBA 3x3 pioneers.

The 35-year-old Hayes is now ranked No. 6 in the country, while Platinum Karaoke's reserve Ryan Monteclaro (10.055) and Purefoods TJ Titans' ace Joseph Eriobu (9.681) cracked the Top 10 at seventh and eighth, respectively.

Also making jumps were TNT top gun Almond Vosotros (8.196) at 11th, Meralco's Alfred Batino (7.944) and Dexter Maiquez (7.938) at 12th and 13th, respectively, and Tropang Giga big man Lervin Flores (7.815) at 15th.

Meralco's Gonzaga (7.152) and Joseph Sedurifa (7.101) occupied 17th and 18th, respectively, followed by Platinum Karaoke pair Chris de Chavez (7.047) and JR Alabanza (6.903) sat at 19th and 20th.

Mark Tallo (66.709), Zach Huang (38.929), and Mark Yee (31.570), veterans of the 3x3 circuit who have also competed internationally, held the Top 3 positions in the latest Philippine rankings.

Below is the current rankings of PBA 3x3 players:

The PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo was launched in late 2021 to help the Philippines earn FIBA ranking points while also providing a source of livelihood to basketball players.

Prior to the PBA 3x3 rollout, Dylan Ababou (4.817) and Gian Abrigo (4.199) were the top-ranked 3x3 players in the country. Ababou was originally set to play for Platinum Karaoke but was sidelined by an Achilles injury. Abrigo, meanwhile, played for Pioneer Pro Tibay.