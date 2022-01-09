Panasonic sends FC Tokyo to 3rd straight loss

Marck Espejo and FC Tokyo absorbed a third consecutive defeat, as the Panasonic Panthers came away with a 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Panasonic Arena.

Filipino import Marck Espejo put up 13 points, including two kill blocks, but they could not sustain their form in the second set and lost in four.

FC Tokyo struggled with the service game of Panasonic's Kunihiro Shimizu, who finished with three aces. Akihiro Yamauchi finished off the match with his lone kill block of the game in the third set.

Shimizu finished with 29 points on 23 kills, three blocks and three aces for Panasonic, while Kenyu Nakamoto had 13 points.

Yuma Nagatomo led FC Tokyo with 18 points built on 17 kills.

This was the third straight loss for Espejo and Tokyo, which were swept by Panasonic in their first game of the year on Saturday. They dropped to 4-12 in the 2021-22 season of the V.League, while Panasonic improved to 10-6.