Bagunas, Oita rally from two sets down to beat Nagano

Bryan Bagunas scored the match-winner for Oita Miyoshi against VC Nagano. Photo courtesy of Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler.

(UPDATED) The Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler ended a six-match losing streak in thrilling fashion, as they completed a come-from-behind win against VC Nagano on Sunday at the Cycle Shop Kodamu Osu Arena.

Filipino import Bryan Bagunas drilled the match-winning hit from the back row that handed Oita a 23-25, 26-28, 25-20, 25-16, 16-14 victory against the visiting Nagano squad.

It was only Oita's third win of the 2021-22 season of the V.League, and their first since a five-set triumph against JTEKT on November 11. The result also allowed them to bounce back from a heartbreaking setback to Nagano on Saturday, where they lost in five sets.

"About the game, it's really exciting because in two days, we (both) played five sets," said Bagunas. "I think today's game, we executed very well, and that's why we won the game."

Bagunas scored 22 points on 17 kills, four blocks, and an ace. Kota Yamada added 18 points, and Kenta Koga exploded for 27 points on 26 attacks.

Nagano outlasted the Weisse Adler in the first two sets, with Indonesian import Rivan Nurmulki sealing their win in the second frame by blocking Bagunas. A challenge by Oita Miyoshi coach Murray Pole was unsuccessful.

But the Weisse Adler comfortably took the next two sets to push the match to a decider, where neither team could take control. Oita took an early 5-3 lead only for Nagano to work their way back behind Nurmulki, and errors by the Weisse Adler allowed the visitors to surge ahead.

A service error by Koga gave Nagano a 12-10 lead, but Nurmulki also sent his serve to the net to make it a one-point game, 12-11. Koga proceeded to make up for his error, with an off-the-block hit tying the count at 12.

A service error by Toshiaki Nagao put Nagano at match point, 14-13, but Koga's down-the-line hit forced an extension, 14-all. Oita Miyoshi reached match point when Koga scored on a kill block, before Bagunas ended matters with a massive hit from the back row.

Bagunas' first attempt was returned, but Oita went back to him and he delivered in his second try.

"I'm very happy because our game is live in the Philippines," said Bagunas, as Oita Miyoshi's match was aired on SPOTV2. "Men's volleyball in the Philippines, the level is going high, so it's really good exposure."

Nurmulki had 22 points in a losing effort for Nagano.

The Weisse Adler improved to 3-13 in the season, while Nagano dropped to 1-15.