PBA: How Ginebra’s Prince Caperal turned out to be the textbook ‘magic bunot’

Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua said he has been happy with the progress of reserve big man Prince Caperal, who played a big part in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Chua said he took a chance on Caperal when he was left on the free agent pool by TerraFirma Dyip franchise in 2018.

Back then, the Arellano product had career averages of 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds through his first years in the pro league.

But he got his break in the absence of Greg Slaughter.

"Nakatulong," Chua said of that development.

"When I saw the kid as a free agent, I talked to Tim (Cone). 'Gusto mo ba 'to, tignan natin.'"

In the 2020 Philippine Cup elims, the 6-foot-7 Caperal piled up averages of 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Because of his role in Ginebra's championship win, he became one of the candidates for the Most Improved Player award together with Phoenix Pulse's Jason Perkins and Justin Chua, Meralco's Reynel Hugnatan, Rain Or Shine's Javee Mocon and NLEX's Raul Soyud.

"Unti-unti na-develop siya, at tamang-tama wala si Greg, um-OK," said Chua.