PBA: Coach Cariaso clarifies contract issue with Vic Manuel

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said team management has been in touch with Vic Manuel’s camp regarding his contract.

Cariaso, who has been coaching the Aces for 2 years now, clarified in a PBA.ph article that, as early as December 26, 5 days before Manuel's contract expired, front office has signified its desire to give the player a contract extension.

On December 31, management followed up the offer, but were reportedly told by Manuel's camp that he would think it through.

"Therefore, it is incorrect to claim that Alaska did not reach out to him. Alaska offered a 2-year, maximum deal with a clause for the second year. The reason behind is completely explained to Vic and, which like any other clause, considering the player's history with the team," Cariaso said.

Manuel on Friday demanded to be traded after alleging he had not heard much from Alaska.

The 6-foot-4 power forward also alleged that he was only offered a 1-year deal with the same terms as his previous contract.

"Kung gano'n lang ang gagawin, aalis na lang ako sa kanila," Manuel said "Sana i-trade na lang ako."

Cariaso met with Manuel on Friday.

"I met him last night (Friday) and he was able to share with me his concerns, plans and desires. He candidly expressed that his contract situation at almost 34 years old, makes him constantly think about his family's life after his career," Cariaso said.

"I will keep the details private to maintain respect. As always, I reminded him that doing things the right way will always be the best way -- that honesty, integrity, and honor must never wither as we discuss plans while understanding each other's situation, but all options were discussed."