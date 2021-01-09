NBA: Pistons shock Suns in overtime thriller

Jerami Grant tied his career high with 31 points and the host Detroit Pistons rallied from a 23-point, first-half deficit to down the Phoenix Suns in overtime 110-105 on Friday.

Grant, who also snared 10 rebounds, had just established a new career high in points against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Blake Griffin had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, Delon Wright contributed 16 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Mason Plumlee added 12 points for Detroit.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 23 points and former Piston Langston Galloway had 17. DeAndre Ayton added 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Dario Saric had 12 points and Chris Paul supplied 11 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Detroit scored the first nine points of overtime. Grant got it going with a layup. Saddiq Bey then knocked down a long two-pointer and a 3-pointer. Wright completed the outburst with a layup.

The Suns soon pulled within three, 106-103, on an 8-2 spurt that Booker completed with a 3-pointer. But Grant knocked down a corner 3 with 18.1 seconds left to give the Pistons a cushion.

The Suns were up by 13, 61-48, early in the second half when Booker fired in a 3-pointer.

But the Pistons started to chip away and eventually tied the score at 70 apiece with a 10-2 spurt. Grant had two inside baskets and Plumlee hit four free throws during that stretch.

The Suns were clinging to a 76-72 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Cameron Johnson's dunk with 9:16 remaining gave Phoenix an 80-74 lead. A Bey 3-pointer with 4:37 remaining cut Phoenix's lead to 86-84.

The Pistons took a one-point lead with 2:37 left when Griffin made a hook shot. Johnson answered with a 3-pointer off a Paul feed.

A Mikal Bridges dunk gave Phoenix a four-point edge but the Pistons scored the last four points of regulation on two Grant free throws and a Plumlee dunk with 9.6 seconds left.

Phoenix led 56-48 at halftime but the Pistons finished the half on a 17-2 run.