MMA: 3 potential fighters for heavyweight king Brandon Vera in 2021

Brandon Vera walks away after knocking down Italian challenger Mauro Cerilli. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

ONE Championship heavyweight titlist Brandon Vera recently said he was ready to return to the Asian MMA promotion's arena.

The Alliance Training Center Philippines owner revealed last month he was preparing for a busy 2021.

Vera has not competed since ONE: Century Part II in 2019, but he enters 2021 with a newfound desire to seal his spot as the top athlete in the heavyweight division.

Here are some potential matchups for Vera that could make his 2021 a memorable one.

Dustin Joynson

Joynson, ONE Championship’s latest heavyweight signing, has massive power and grappling skills.

The 34-year-old Canadian martial artist arrived in ONE with a 6-0-1 record and could pose a threat to Vera’s skill set.

Joynson, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, has exhibited a variety of skills over his pro career, getting the job done with both his immense knowledge on the ground or steady striking on the feet.

However, the Fitness Academy representative must be wary of Vera’s repertoire as one of the finest and most well-rounded heavyweights of our time.

Amir Aliakbari

The world champion Greco-Roman wrestler made his intention clear before he put pen to paper in a deal with ONE.

Aliakbari, who signed with the promotion in November 2020, took to Instagram in September to share his desire to challenge Vera for the ONE Heavyweight world title.

Both hold tremendous knockout ability, with the Iranian wrestler using it to power him in 4 of his past 5 bouts, and Vera producing an opening-round stoppage in 4 of his past 5 wins.

If Vera wants the perfect partner to tango inside the Circle, one with a very similar style to his own, he should look no further than the Iranian wrestling wizard.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Arjan Bhullar

“Singh” Arjan Bhullar is another name who has long desired to challenge “The Truth."

Bhullar dominated former ONE heavyweight world title challenger Mauro Cerilli in his promotional debut in October 2019, immediately announcing to the martial arts world that his next target is none other than Vera.

Though no confirmed bout has been reported yet, a battle between these two titans would surely set fireworks off from start to finish.

Vera is eager to defend his strap against a worthy challenger, and Bhullar’s impressive debut has made this an inevitable battle in 2021.

Download the ONE Super App to catch all the latest action and news in ONE Championship.